Genealogy buffs get new source for help in Duncan

DUNCAN The Duncan Public Library has hired a part-time librarian to work at the Stephens County Genealogy Library, 301 N. 8th.

Beginning Monday, Myranda Grecinger will work from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday. After-hours appointments may be scheduled for a fee.

Grecinger has degrees in history and anthropology and has been researching her own family's genealogy for years. She is well-versed in research and verifying authentic sources, according to Jan Cole, library director.

The genealogy library has a wealth of historical items not just from Stephens County, but across Oklahoma and many other states. Although there are computers for research, many resources are in print or on microfilm and can't be found anywhere else. The library has been run by the Stephens County Genealogical Society in the past, but due to lack of manpower it hasn't been open regularly in the past several years.

The society has done an excellent job keeping the library organized and purchasing microfilm, according to Cole. There will always be a need for membership so that there will be resources for materials, programs and volunteers for people who can spare an hour or two periodically. Having Grecinger there on a regular basis will assure that people can spend time researching and receive help with their research.