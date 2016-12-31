Gallaway bids farewell as OSU director

DUNCAN - It was relatively quiet day at the Oklahoma State University Extension Center office at the Stephens County Fairgrounds on Friday. Kathy Shorter, fair board secretary, and Max Gallaway, OSU extension educator, agriculture/4-H and county extension director, appeared to be the only two in the office.

Gallaway offered a visitor a doughnut as he opened the door to his office. He said he'd been working on some water reports.

After 32 years of service to Stephens County and the surrounding area, it was his last day before retirement.

Gallaway said he started in September 1984 as a 4-H agent.

"I was here for a couple of years and then I transferred to Chickasha in Grady County. I was a 4-H agent up there for about three years," he said. "Then I transferred out to western Oklahoma to Cheyenne, that was Roger Mills County. I was an ag agent out there for about three years. Then in 1993 I transferred back to Stephens county as an ag agent."

Gallaway grew up and attended school at Meeker, about 15 miles north of Shawnee.

"When I first interviewed for this job, I didn't even know where Duncan was," he said. "Whenever we got down here, my wife and I liked this part of the country. I like the southwest part of the state. It's been a good place to raise the children. We got to travel around to some different areas before we came back down here and settled in."

Throughout the years, Gallaway produced and distributed news releases and put out information on gardening, livestock, cattle, hay, crops and horticulture. He consulted with individuals on how to get the best yield. He also organized Master Gardener programs.

"It's one of those deals, do as I say, not as I do," Gallaway said. "If I have a green thumb, it's just barely. There are so many people that garden that have more talent than I do. But I've always been able to help them with their soil fertility and different things like that, to really help adjust things to get everything at its peak performance. That's what I feel like I've been most good at."

Learning from each other

When it comes to gardening, he said he has learned a lot more from some of the other people who garden.

"In this job over the years, sometimes we like to think that we know everything, but you realize that you can learn just as much from other folks," Gallaway said. "They come in and ask questions and you get to asking them questions. We get to sharing information. That's what's always been fun about this job, being able to help people and in a lot cases picking up something that you've never heard of before some technique they have to do something."