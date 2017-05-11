Future unclear for state circus

PAULS VALLEY (AP) Wearing a white cowboy hat and sitting ringside, John Ringling North II watches almost every performance of Kelly Miller Circus a remarkable feat if you know the Hugo-based show runs twice daily during its 33-week season.

North, 77, is the last of his famous circus family in the business. His grandmother was the original seven Ringling brother's only sister.

There is nobody to take the show on the road next year after North retires at the end of Kelly Miller's season this year. The show was founded in 1938 as the Al G. Kelly Miller Brothers Circus and would celebrate its 80th anniversary next year if a successor is found.

With many states and cities enacting bans on circus elephants and other exotic animals, North said he wouldn't be able to book Kelly Miller's season next year unless he did it without animals.

"That's not the circus I grew up in and not how I want to carry on," North said.

North watches the show intently during performances, clapping enthusiastically for his troupe as if every performance is the first he's seen.

During one recent show on a cold, wet day, staff encouraged North to leave and warm up in a trailer, maybe fix himself a hot drink.