Freewheel tour to return to Comanche

COMANCHE - Organizers have announced registration is now open for the Oklahoma Freewheel scheduled June 11-17. The OK Freewheel Chisholm Trail tour will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the historic Chisholm Trail. Bicyclists will begin the tour in Wichita Falls, Texas, and the tour winds up in South Haven, Kan.

"I have been working with their event coordinator for about two months," said Chuck Ralls, Comanche city manager. "They will be camping one night in Comanche at our Field of Dreams Complex. During their stay our goal is to be their best host city of the event. We are still working out the details, but we hope to provide local entertainment and music."

Local vendors will set up with food and refreshments for the visitors who choose not to go downtown, according to Ralls.

"The ultimate goal is to drive tourism to Comanche," Ralls said. "This will give us the opportunity to reach over 500 people that may have never visited Comanche before. I am really excited that their theme will revolve around the Chisolm Trail since this is the 150th anniversary of the trail. This will just complement many of the events we are planning throughout this year."

Visiting Comanche was an easy decision, according to Trevor Steward, executive director, Freewheel, Inc.

"They are a great OK Freewheel host town," Steward said. "I believe this will be our fifth visit to Comanche and they always do an amazing job. People still talk about our stay there in 2007 and 2014. Another reason is Comanche's place on the Chisholm Trail and U.S. 81."

Since this year's tour is about celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Chisholm Trail, Steward said it's also about reminding everybody that the State of Oklahoma has designated U.S. 81 as the "Chisholm Trail Bike Route."

"Cycling tourism is growing fast and it can be a great way for small towns to increase revenue," Steward said. "Comanche just fit perfect for what we wanted to do."