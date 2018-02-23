Free classes to put focus on diabetes

Registrations are being accepted for free senior classes starting in March in Carnegie and Duncan.

A class on diabetes empowerment is set for 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays from March 6 through April 10 at Carnegie First United Methodist Church, 24 N. Broadway. Based on the principles of empowerment and education, Diabetes Empowerment and Education Program or DEEP was created to provide tools to better manage diabetes.

A diabetes program is also scheduled for 2:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays March 6 through April 10 at the Duncan Public Library, 2211 N. U.S. 81. To register call the library at 580-255-0636.

"Eye Ball 101: An Introduction to Eye Health" will be presented from 10-11 a.m. March 15 at the Duncan Public Library.