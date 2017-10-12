Frederick Tech Center will add cosmetology to class offerings

FREDERICK The public is invited to see the new cosmetology program expansion of the Great Plains Technology Center Tillman-Kiowa campus during the center's Holiday Open House from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday at the campus, 2001 E. Gladstone.

Gary Tyler, assistant superintendent at the Frederick campus, said the new cosmetology program will begin with the spring semester that starts Jan. 2. The program will be housed in a section of the center previously used for a now-defunct business program.

"We did a study on what would be success for us through focus groups," he said. "Cosmetology came to the forefront, so that's what we did."

The remodeling process began in August after it was decided to add the cosmetology program.

"We basically gutted two rooms and turned it into one," Tyler said, "then added walls, scraped the floor and then added new tile."

The lab includes 17 styling stations, four hair wash stations, three pedicure stations, four manicure stations and two facial areas.