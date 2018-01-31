Frederick man convicted of molestation

Following 30 minutes of deliberation Tuesday, a jury reached a guilty verdict for a 72-year-old Frederick man who placed his hands down the pants of a girl who was 7 years old in 2015.

The jury of eight women and four men sentenced Jorge Medina to 40 years in prison.

The girl who was molested testified Tuesday, along with the woman who caught Medina touching her inappropriately. The jury also heard from a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) nurse, a forensic biologist and a detective for the Lawton Police Department.

Defense attorneys Miguel Garcia and M. Eric Bayat asked Renee Hernandez, the woman who turned Medina in, if she set him up so that he would not report her marijuana possession and usage to police.

Hernandez testified that she did not lie about walking in on the molestation on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 12, 2015. She told the jury that she left the house to go drink a cup of coffee and smoke a cigarette with a neighbor, and when she returned around 7:30 a.m. Medina was lying on the floor next the girl, who was wearing pajamas printed with the character Elsa from Disney's "Frozen." Hernandez said Medina had his hands down the girl's pants, and the girl "looked terrified." Shocked by what she saw, Hernandez yelled at Medina, who walked back to the couch and pretended like he was asleep.

After police were called, Hernandez took the girl to a clinic, where Christie Thomas, the nurse, took swabs of the girl's mouth, private parts and panties. Thomas testified that she also saw signs of trauma or abuse on the girl's hymen, which could be inflicted by another person or from the girl herself as part of natural development. The swabs from the exam were sent to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and Anthony Birchfield tested them. Birchfield testified that male DNA was present, but it was unable to be matched with Medina because of the small amount available.

After Hernandez took the girl to the clinic, she told the jury that she was upset, and some neighbors came over to drink wine. Hernandez became intoxicated, then attempted to drive to Frederick that night, she testified. In Tillman County, she was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, carrying a firearm while under the influence of liquor and possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Hernandez admitted to the jury that she was wrong, and she was not feeling like herself after the awful day.

Charlie Whittington, who was a detective for Lawton police in December 2015, testified that the girl revealed where Medina touched her by pointing to body parts on a paper diagram. The girl told Whittington that Medina touched her on her "hmm hmm," in reference to her private parts, and her "butt," in reference to her bottom.