You are here

Home » News » Area » Frederick man, 72, draws prison for molesting girl, 7

Frederick man, 72, draws prison for molesting girl, 7

Fri, 03/23/2018 - 3:31am Vicky Smith

FREDERICK  A 72-year-old Frederick man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Wednesday after a jury found him guilty in January of molesting a 7-year-old girl.

Jorge Medina is convicted of lewd or indecent acts to a child under age 16 in connection with an incident in which he put his hands down a girl's pants in December 2015.

Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe followed the jury's recommendation  a decision the jury of eight women and four men made after 30 minutes of deliberation on Jan. 30.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620