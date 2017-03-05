Frederick fifth-grader earns honor

FREDERICK - A fifth-grader at Frederick Elementary recently competed in the Oklahoma Energy Resources Board's Well Site Safety Day Poster Contest.

Sydney Martin was recognized for being named contest runner-up at the Oklahoma State Capitol on April 25. She was one of only 21 students selected out of more than 3,000 entries from all across the state. As part of the OERB's annual Well Site Safety Day, the winners from grades K-6 got the opportunity to share their original artwork, illustrating the dangers of playing around well sites, with their state legislators.

"The most important part of our student education program is teaching kids about well site safety," said Mindy Stitt, executive director of the OERB. "Well Site Safety Day and the art contest are a fun way to spread awareness about the dangers associated with well sites."