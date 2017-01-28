Frederick chamber gives awards at annual banquet

FREDERICK - The Frederick Chamber of Commerce presented awards and installed its 2017 officers and directors during its annual banquet Thursday.

The chamber presented the 2016 Volunteer of the Year award to Bailey Roberts for her support of local events, each of which she has attended. Bailey also is an active member of the chamber's technology and window decoration committees.

The Frederick Lions Club presented the Most Useful Citizen of the Year awards to Joe Wynn of Southwest Rural Electric and Linda Haston of Tags 2 Go. Wynn was recognized for his volunteer efforts, which included spearheading fundraising activities and his leadership of the Tillman County Historical Society. Haston was recognized for her more than 25 years of volunteering, planning and organizing local events and for leading the annual Christmas parade staged downtown each December.

Keynote speaker was David Brothers, air wing executive officer for the World War II Airborne Demonstration Team, which is headquartered at the historic Frederick Army Airfield adjacent to Frederick Municipal Airport. The team sponsors a jump school at the airfield each July and October during which students receive training for jumping out of World War II-vintage aircraft, including the team's C-47 Boogie Baby, and performs in air shows and ceremonies. Brothers outlined the history of the team, which was formed in January 1996 by Richard Wolf in McAlester to bring attention to the historical significance of the nation's World War II veterans based on the theme "Remember, Honor and Serve." The team moved to Frederick in January 2005 and was faced with the task of refurbishing the historic hangar at the airfield through "sweat equity," or volunteer labor, which included the installation of bunks and showers.

"We turned it back into a functional World War II-vintage facility thanks to the efforts of this community," he said. "And we have trained people from all over the world to jump."

Brothers said the preservation of history from that era is becoming increasingly important. "The number of living World War II veterans is shrinking," he said. "And we want to continue to offer a realistic World War II experience."