Four hurt in fiery crash near Mangum

Four people - two adults and two children - from Mangum who weren't wearing seatbelts were ejected during a fiery rollover crash in 3 miles south of Mangum that sent the adults to an Oklahoma City hospital Wednesday.

A car driven by Terrance Reed, 25, went left off Greer County Road 1520 at 5 p.m., struck a fence, rolled three times and caught fire, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmy Wallace. Reed and his passengers were ejected from the vehicle.

Reed was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital where he was admitted in stable condition with trunk and leg injuries, Wallace reported. Jane Weaver, 23, was admitted in stable condition with trunk injuries. A 3-year-old boy was treated at the Altus hospital and released . A 5-year-old girl was to a Lawton hospital; her condition and status were not reported.