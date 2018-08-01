Fort Cobb man charged in spouse, officer assault

ANADARKO A 28-year-old Fort Cobb man was charged with cutting his wife with a box knife and for choking an Anadarko police officer, and is scheduled for a revocation hearing on a suspended prison sentence.

Steven Kason Iams was charged in Caddo County District Court with felony counts of assault and battery on a police officer and domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after conviction of two or more felonies, court records indicate. Due to his priors, he faces between 4 years to life in prison, if convicted.

Iams has prior felony convictions in Caddo County for assault and battery with a deadly weapon from November 2014, for which he received a suspended 10-year sentence; and for larceny of CDS, as well as misdemeanor domestic abuse from January 2011 for which he received suspended sentences, according to court records.

Anadarko police arrested Iams Jan. 3 after they were called to an incident at 408 W. Petree shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Anadarko Police Officer Justin Taylor stated in the court affidavit, that Iams, his wife and another woman were found in the home, along with an empty bottle of Kentucky Deluxe whiskey. Iams was intoxicated. His wife told officers he'd cut her on the leg and they noticed a 1 to 1-inch-long cut to her right leg.