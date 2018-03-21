Former state senator to interview at GPTC-Frederick

FREDERICK The Tillman County Historical Society will feature former state Sen. Gilmer Capps in the first of its series of public interviews at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Great Plains Technology Center Tillman Kiowa Campus, 2001 E. Gladstone in Frederick.

Historical society members and the public are invited to attend.

Capps was born in Tipton and raised on the family farm northeast of the city. He attended school at Laing Consolidated Number 1, Snyder High School and Oklahoma State University. Capps is a lifetime farmer and rancher in Tillman and Kiowa counties. He was elected to the Oklahoma state Senate in 1970 and represented District 26 until 2007, serving for 36 years. Capps and his late wife, Wanda, lived in Snyder until her death in December of 2007. He now resides in Frederick with his wife, Shirley.

Capps will be the first person featured in what the Tillman County Historical Society hopes to be many interview forums. The society plan to do more later this year.

"Our intent in hosting the forums is to focus on people or events of interest, to ask questions and to record the interview as part of the Pioneer Townsite Museum's archives," said Joe Wynn, the society's vice president. "It will be a way to learn about the past, honor the knowledge and experiences of featured individuals, and record the interviews to share with others, now and in the future."