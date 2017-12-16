Former jailers charged with assault

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Two former jailers for Oklahoma County have been charged with assault following an investigation into the death of an inmate who was repeatedly shot by pepper balls.

The Oklahoman reports that 26-year-old Colton Ray and 33-year-old Brian Harrison were charged Thursday with felony assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Both were charged in connection to the April 19 death of 40-year-old Charlton Chrisman.

An autopsy report shows Chrisman died from "agitated delirium due to acute methamphetamine intoxication." It notes the "multiple pepper ball injuries" as a factor in the death.