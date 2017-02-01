Former Georgia governor said to be Trump's choice for agriculture secretary

NEW YORK Sonny Perdue III, the former governor of Georgia, is president-elect Donald Trump's leading candidate to be his U.S. secretary of agriculture, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Perdue, 70, would succeed Tom Vilsack. Perdue met with Trump Nov. 30 and afterward said they talked about agricultural commodities traded domestically and internationally. While Perdue is the front-runner, the decision isn't final, the person said.

Trump won the presidency partly on strong support from voters in rural areas clamoring for an economic turnaround. Farm incomes are expected to fall for a third successive year while debt levels have risen.

The president-elect's statements covered issues that could have major implications for agricultural businesses. The U.S. is a major exporter of crops and other farm commodities, and that flow of goods could be disrupted if Trump follows through with a pledge to reshape trading relationships with China and other countries. Such changes might also affect global commodity prices.

Additionally, if U.S. immigration laws are enforced more strictly, business owners could face labor shortages. Much of the U.S. agricultural workforce are undocumented workers.