Former fire chief reflects on his career

CACHE After 25 years with the Cache Fire Department including nine years as its chief Dale Winham retired as the department's chief in December and turned the leadership over to his assistant chief.

John Bowers, the department's assistant chief, was named interim fire chief following Winham's retirement. Bowers was formally hired to the position following city council action during its monthly meeting Tuesday.

Winham's 25 years in the department came during a period of tremendous growth in population and land area for the city of Cache. During that period, the Cache area's population grew from 2,500 to nearly 6,000.

Winham joined the department in 1991 while still working as a civilian firefighter at Altus Air Force Base. He served 10 years in the Air Force and then 20 years as a civilian firefighter at Altus, where he retired as captain in 2003. At Cache, he started off as a training officer but continued with that department as its needs grew with Cache's population, and he was promoted to the position of fire chief in 2007.

Winham said the fire department has grown with the town. The department's service area remains at 120 square miles, both inside and outside Cache city limits.

The department has 17 volunteer firefighters. Winham said when he first joined the department 25 years ago, it served the Cache city limits along with mostly grassland but now includes some 12 new housing additions outside the corporate limits.

"Every time I turn around, I see big and beautiful homes popping up," he said.

In addition to utilizing its own firefighters, the Cache Fire Department also receives mutual aid, when necessary, and volunteers to provide mutual aid to surrounding area fire departments, including Indiahoma, Geronimo, Chattanooga, Fort Sill and the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. The Cache Volunteer Fire Department's coverage area reaches as far east as 112th Street, which is the boundary between the jurisdictions of the Cache and Lawton fire departments. At that extreme eastern end of Cache's service area is the Pecan Valley residential area and other housing additions. Efforts are being made by residents of Pecan Valley and nearby residential areas to establish their own volunteer fire department to serve that rapidly developing area from north of Cache Road to south of Lee Boulevard west of the Goodyear plant.

First response agency, new insurance classification

"We became a first-response agency last year and have replaced all but one truck," he said. "That last truck, a 1995 model, has been refurbished."

Winham said an ISO inspection of the department in September led to the department's insurance classification of 4Y, compared to the previous 5.9, following testing of the department's testing of hoses and pumpers. The rating change also results in lower insurance rates for residents.

"That is a tremendous drop," he said.

Winham said the department became a first-response agency thanks to all of the department's staff members earning medical licenses from EMRs to EMTs.

"They have had tons of training for many hours," he said. "They are very motivated firefighters. I'm so proud of them."

Winham said that many of the department's firefighters through the years went on to work as paid firefighters in departments such as Lawton and Fort Sill.

Disasters included floods, large range fires

The Cache Fire Department has had its share of disasters to respond to over the years. Those included the large-scale grass and range fires during the hot and drought-ridden summer of 2011, as well as flooding during the spring of 2015 that ended a nearly five-year drought but also resulted in extensive damage to many homes on the west side of Cache along West Cache Creek.

"Some people still haven't moved back into their homes following the flood," Winham said.

Winham described the process of responding to a structure fire, extinguishing it and assessing the damage as "the wave." He said the process starts with responding to the call of the fire, going on the scene to extinguish it, then contacting insurance companies and the American Red Cross to assist victims, followed by investigations and fire marshal reports about the cause of the fire and extent of damage. Winham said advanced technology in firefighting efforts include the installation of new dash cam footage that can be shared with other agencies to help determine the extent of the fire and damage.