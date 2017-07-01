Forestry experts to examine trees in Duncan, Lawton

While they probably won't discover any "champion" trees when they visit Lawton and Duncan soon, experts from the Oklahoma Department of Forestry say they're still looking forward to visits.

Mark Bays, the state's urban forestry coordinator, said Lawton and Duncan have arranged to have forestry service experts assess trees in their public parks and other open spaces. It's something that Bays suggests municipalities do every three to five years. Goals should be to make sure that trees are well-suited for the parks and other places they occupy, and also to make note of any trees that have been damaged by fire, ice storm or other catastrophe or that might be otherwise compromised by pests or disease. The tree experts might then pass along advice to local parks officials or others about how to best preserve and manage their arboreal assets.

"That's pretty important, I think, for cities and towns that have open spaces," Bays said. "Otherwise, how do you know where to go unless you know where you're at?"

It's hard to predict how long the tree assessments in Lawton and Duncan might take. Bays said the Forestry Department, like every other department in Oklahoma, has limited assets and must budget wisely. It may be that surveyors will hit the largest, most popular local parks first and then come back, if necessary, to do followup work.

"We can get them started, maybe give the local parks people things to look for that might indicate elevated risks, hopefully get them more proactive than reactive in taking care of trees. Sometimes, it takes a trained eye to see if trees are safe or maybe in need of some pruning or other mitigation," Bays said.

It's unfortunate, but Bays said that many towns in Oklahoma don't put the focus on "community forestry" that they should. Local parks and open spaces contribute a great deal to quality of life, and keeping trees healthy should be a priority. The Forestry Department also can help communities to plan tree-planting projects, assist in supplying saplings and help to educate local folks about how to properly care for trees. Something they can't do is respond to calls of individual homeowners. Bays said there are usually good commercial arborists in communities who can help private citizens.