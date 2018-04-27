Foreman House to celebrate 100th

DUNCAN En route to becoming an American icon, Frank Lloyd Wright brought modern architecture into its Golden Age.

Before he died at age 91, Wright's vision included more than 1,000 structure designs, of which 532 were completed. Each design featured an emphasis on craftsmanship and harmony with humanity and its environment that became known as the Prairie home movement.

Wright's most famous Prairie home structures include the Arthur Heurtley House in Oak Park, Illinois; the Darwin D. Martin House in Buffalo, New York; the Hillsdale Home School in Spring Green, Wisconsin; and the Foreman Prairie House that sits majestically at 814 West Oak in Duncan.

Originally scheduled for April 21, the threat of bad weather prompted members of the Foreman House board of directors to postpone a gala event to acknowledge the structure's 100th birthday. Instead, the celebration was moved from 5 to 8 p.m. today.

Prominent Duncan pioneer W.T. Foreman built the two-story brick home in 1918 and the house, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, has become one of the best brick examples of prairie-style in Oklahoma.

"On Friday evening," Laura McGouran said, "the Foreman Prairie House Foundation is throwing a big bash for the house, and we invite the citizens of Duncan, surrounding communities and special guests to the Foreman House 100th Birthday Party and Vintage Carnival.

"The party will be from 5 to 8 p.m., and it will start with us cutting the birthday cake and having a short ceremony. After the ceremony, we'll be hosting a Vintage Carnival that features rides and old-fashioned outdoor games, along with a variety of vendors."

McGouran, who became president of the FPH Foundation two years ago, said the Vintage Carnival is patterned after an event she saw in Oregon.

"There are a variety of things we've planned for the carnival," she noted. "Kids can take a ride on an old vintage Ferris wheel and there will be pony rides and bounce houses.

"Several other dignitaries will be on hand, including Gail Loafman, who guided the restoration of the home during several years of being Foundation president.