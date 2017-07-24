Flutes, fine art mingle in Medicine Park in Oct.

MEDICINE PARK The Medicine Park Art Walk and Flute Festival will return this fall.

The annual gathering of artists and American Indian flute players from across the country was canceled in January due to a lack of volunteers. At the time, Jean Schucker, co-organizer, said there just weren't enough people to handle the responsibilities of putting the two festivals together each year. That problem has since been remedied.

Enter Jim Henson, a new Medicine Park resident with an affinity for the arts and a desire to help push the Art Walk to a whole new level. Henson arrived in the cobblestone community after being diagnosed with an incurable strain of lymphoma. Three years ago, the doctors gave him less than a year to live. It changed his outlook on life significantly.

"I somehow managed to beat the disease that was unbeatable," he said. "Your life suddenly gets awakened in your twilight years, when were you thinking about sitting on a porch somewhere. Now, you think your purpose is still out there, somewhere. After a three-year journey, this is the new beginning of my trail."

Soon after he moved to Medicine Park, Henson connected with Schucker, who needed help managing the Art Walk. After the decision was made to cancel the next festival, Henson offered his services.