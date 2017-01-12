Flu death in area one of two reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Health officials say the deaths of two people due to influenza are the first flu-related deaths in Oklahoma this season.

The Oklahoma Department of Health said Thursday the two deaths were recorded between Nov. 22-28 and that both were patients over 65. Officials say a total of 105 influenza-associated hospitalizations have been reported across the state since the flu season began Sept. 1.

One of the deaths was recorded in central Oklahoma and the other in the southwestern part of the state. The highest number of hospitalizations was reported among people older than 50, as well as children younger than 5 groups at greater risk of severe illness and complications due to flu.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends that everyone six months of age and older get vaccinated every year. It is especially important for certain people who are at higher risk of having complications or who are in close contact with those at higher risk.