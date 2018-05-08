You are here

Home » News » Area » Fletcher makes sure memory of veteran stays alive

Fletcher makes sure memory of veteran stays alive

Sun, 08/05/2018 - 3:39am Staff

FLETCHER  Seven decades peeled away Saturday as Fletcher welcomed home a native son, the years slipping away as memories of another time and another life returned, if only briefly.

Dozens of people from Fletcher and beyond filled every seat at the Fletcher Cemetery and then at Fletcher Christian Church to remember Technical Sgt. Allen Chandler Jr., who died when his bomber was shot down over Germany in 1944 and whose remains were finally interred in Arlington National Cemetery in June.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620