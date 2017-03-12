First Day Hike will be held Jan. 1, 2018

MOUNTAIN PARK The first day of 2018 will be celebrated with a First Day Hike on Jan. 1 at Great Plains State Park at Tom Steed Reservoir.

The first portion of the hike will be on Paved Nature Trail from 11 a.m. to noon. The meeting site will be comfort station parking lot to the Mountain Shade Campground.

The next portion of the hike at 12:30-2:30 p.m. will be on the Granite Hills Trail. Meeting site will be the parking lot of the park office.

The Paved Nature Trail is an easy walk with a distance of a half-mile while the Granite Hills Trail is considered moderate with a 2-mile distance.

Participation in the event is free. However, those planning to attend are advised to wear comfortable shoes/boots and are encouraged to bring binoculars. Some snacks will be provided.