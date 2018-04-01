First Day Hike reset Jan. 20 at Tom Steed

MOUNTAIN PARK Due to inclement weather conditions, the First Day Hike originally planned for Monday at Great Plains State Park at Tom Steed Reservoir has been rescheduled for Jan. 20.

There will be two separate hikes that day. The first hike will be at 11 a.m. on the easy half-mile paved Mountain Shade campground nature trail. The meeting point will be the parking lot of the campground's comfort station.

The second hike will be at 12:30 p.m. on the moderate 2-mile Granite Hills Hiking Trail. The meeting site will be the park office.