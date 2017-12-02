Fire guts pastor's home

DUNCAN Smoke billowed in strong winds Sunday afternoon and flames could be seen coming through the roof the house at 1605 N. 5th in Duncan as firemen battled for control.

The Duncan Fire Department was notified a little after 1 p.m., according to Fire Chief Dayton Burnside.

Pastor Dean Hall of Road to Eternity Church said he and his wife lived in the home. The church is situated behind the home and other businesses were in close proximity. Hall said they were in church and didn't have any idea when the fire started.

Burnside said there were no injuries. "It's contained to this building," he said. "All the other buildings were saved."

Burnside said his department was assisted by Marlow, Comanche, Central High and Empire firemen about 30 in all. Duncan police were also at the scene, controlling traffic and onlookers.