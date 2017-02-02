'Fire and Ice' focus of new refuge gallery photo exhibit

"Fire and Ice" is the name of Lisa Morehead Roberts' second one-woman show in the gallery of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center.

She put up a couple of hundred photos Tuesday with help from her husband, Vic, who's a doctor at Duncan Regional Hospital, and their son, Ben, who was out sick from school. The exhibit will be on view the rest of this month. The Visitor Center at the junction of Oklahoma 49 and Oklahoma 115 is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As you round the corner to enter the gallery, the first few images she presents are a Valentine's Day tribute to the hearts she finds in nature though not to the refuge's well-known heart-shaped rock, which has yet to be shown to her.

The other photos are mainly, as the show's title suggests, records of what impacts fire and ice have had on the refuge and its surroundings. Even while it was happening, she shot pictures of the Ferguson fire that burned 40,000 acres on and off the refuge, and also of another fire that reached into Medicine Park.

At the other extreme, ice storms inspired her to take more pictures of wildlife and winter scenery.

Roberts earned her associate's degree in animal behavior from Florida Keys Community College and went on to get a bachelor's degree in zoology from Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, in 1994. She believes this has shaped the way she views wildlife in her pictures.

She has worked at the Tulsa Zoo and also at the Oklahoma City Zoo's dolphin show. She has always been in research and conservation. While working at the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, she ran deer checks for about eight years, ascertaining their age and field status.

"I enjoyed all those things. And now that I'm a stay-at-home mom, I like to get out on the refuge and I'm active with the Friends group. And I enjoy that," she said.

"I really like just the whole ecosystem out here. I like the way everything interacts with everything else. And fire is an important part of the ecosystem," she added. The Ferguson fire, however, was a huge one that required the help of a specially trained team of firefighters to bring it under control.

"On both fires, it's an amazing job that all the volunteer firefighters did, coming out and containing it and everything. Especially in Medicine Park, it burned right up to those houses, but they saved so many houses," Roberts said.

She always brings along her Canon 7D when she's out.

"I feel like when you live around here you can't go anywhere without your camera," she said.