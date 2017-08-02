Filing continues for area municipal elections
The filing period for area municipal elections scheduled for April 14 continued Tuesday and will conclude today at county election board offices. Filings will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All seats are for four-year terms unless denoted. Candidates who have filed, with candidates who filed Tuesday in italics, included:
Comanche County
Elgin Council member Ward 3: Jeffry Ray Snow; mayor: Larry Dale Thoma.
Indiahoma Trustee: Juanell Marie Webster.
Medicine Park Trustees: Dale Sharon Nomura and Jennifer Clara Ellis, and Marty Hill. Trustee for four-year term: David Schucker.
Sterling Two-year unexpired term: Ralph Lee Eddy; trustees: Amanda Gail Mandrell and Michael N. Hudson; trustee for a two-year unexpired term: Dale Paul Winkler.
Cache Ward 3: Stephen Red Elk; mayor: Ronald Eugene Carter and Shawn Komahcheet. Ward 1, four-year term: Flint Runyan.
Chatanooga Trustee for a four-year term: Phillip Humble.
Fletcher Trustee for four-year term: Carl James Douglas, Dick Herrin, Douglas Stamper, John Monroe
Geronimo Ward 2 Council: Lesley K. Mallow.
Cotton County
Temple Ward 2: Heather Calfy; Ward 4: Eileen R. McCullough; town clerk/treasurer: none.
Caddo County
Anadarko Vice mayor: none; Ward 3: Kelly McGlothlin; Ward 4: J.J. Vance; Ward 5: none.
Apache Three trustees: Jordan Johnson, Jane Payne; one trustee for a two-year unexpired term: none; town clerk/treasurer: Karen Ritter.
Carnegie Two trustees: none; town clerk/treasurer: none.
Cement Three trustees: Davene Bazhaw, Kathy Harris, Mary Jackson; town clerk/treasurer: none.
Cyril Two trustees: Greg Whalen, Kathy Castro.
Fort Cobb One trustee: Nancy Henderson; town clerk/treasurer: Emily Freie.
Grady County
Rush Springs Trustee 2: Janice Strange; trustee 4: Virginia Eller; trustee 3 or 5 for unexpired two-year terms: Brian Hale; treasurer/clerk: none.