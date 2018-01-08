Family members upset with VA decision

When the Oklahoma Department of Veteran's Affairs decided to change the way it provides long-term care physician's services, family members of disabled veterans in the state's seven Veteran's Centers were not informed. This is according to Jody Maples and Madeline Kervin, both of whom have fathers in the Lawton Fort Sill Veteran's Center.

"The thing that ticks me off the most about this is that we were not told," Kervin said. "I didn't find out until a staff member mentioned it to me."