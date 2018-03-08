Fallin OKs question for November ballot

Gov. Mary Fallin issued an election proclamation that places on the November ballot a state question approved by legislators that would allow school districts to use property tax revenue, now used primarily for building funds, for operational costs such as teacher pay.

State Question 801 would give local school board the flexibility and options to use existing property tax funds for use in the classroom, such as teacher pay and textbooks, without raising taxes. Like all state questions, it requires a simple majority by voters to be approved.