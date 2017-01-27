Fallin chief of staff predicts better days ahead for Oklahoma

Chris Benge said the Oklahoma Department of Commerce slogan "a united state of success" is "where I think we are today" when he spoke to the Greater Lawton Rotary Club on Thursday.

"I think we are poised to be successful for a lot of reasons," said Benge, adding that having the Oklahoma City Thunder as an international brand has allowed state leaders to network with people they never had access to before. Now when Oklahoma has International Day at the Capitol, he sees Thunder shirts from Spain and Italy.

He himself recently hosted the governor-general of Canada. This is an appointment of the British crown, and no one in that post has ever visited Oklahoma before. This one said, "I want to come to Oklahoma and I want to see what's going on," and Benge made it so.

Benge is dual-hatted as Gov. Mary Fallin's chief of staff and secretary of Native American affairs. His 12 years in the Oklahoma House of Representatives included three as chairman of Appropriations and Budget and three as House speaker. He is also a former Oklahoma secretary of state.

In introducing him, program chairman Ralph Lassa said the Greater Lawton Rotary Club is very focused on learning what effective, strong leadership is and promoting it in the community. He described Benge as an extraordinary leader who has been involved in state government for almost 20 years.

In July 2015 the governor appointed Benge to serve on the Oklahoma F-35 Task Force to ensure a successful mission change for the 138th Fighter Wing to the F-35 Lightning II. Lasser called the 138th Fighter Wing one of the premier combat units in the U.S. Air Force.

Benge said the task force is still working on trying to accomplish the mission of bringing the F-35 to the Tulsa base. He noted "how proud we are as Oklahomans for our commitment to freedom and to the protection of this nation. We're happy to have as many military installations and grow our military installations and whatever we need to do to be a part of keeping the peace."

A former Rotarian in Sand Springs, Benge said that he tries to get down to this part of the state as much as he can. His last visit here was in September 2015, when he rode with the Comanche Nation chairman in the Comanche Homecoming parade.

He said it's on his bucket list to see Medicine Bluff one day, as he read about it in a book he was given as a member of a Leadership Oklahoma class that visited Fort Sill "Silent Witness" by Towana Spivey.

As chief of staff, Benge said he pretty much touches everything the governor deals with and manages her staff. He's heavily involved in her legislative relationships, helps move her agenda along and serves as spokesman for her where needed. He said he likes being in the forefront of conversations to help the state improve and prosper.

Benge said 3.9 million people are represented by legislators in the Oklahoma Capitol. When he was a legislator, the complaint he heard most often was "they're not listening to the public," but he's found that not to be true. He cited former state Sen. Don Barrington as an example of one who did listen attentively to his constituents.

"Your interaction and your engagement with your elected officials is really important. Take advantage of it, because that's what they're here for," he advised listeners.

Benge said that as the governor enters her last two years of service to the state, she is thinking about what her administration can do over the next two years to make Oklahoma a success.