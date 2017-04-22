Facility will open to public on May 20

MEDICINE PARK - After six years of construction, the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center will open to the public May 20.

Doug Kemper, executive director, announced Friday that the aquarium will open for a preview period from May 20 through June 9 for "Lawton, Comanche County and surrounding area residents and families" to give a preview of the attraction before peak tourism season arrives this summer. An official grand opening gala is planned for June 10.

Ground was broken on the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center in September 2011 and construction has continued ever since. The 10,000-square-foot McMahon Foundation Aquarium will feature seven aquatic galleries with freshwater fishes of Oklahoma and additional exotic species. The Terry K. Bell Wildflower and Butterfly Conservation Gardens will be completed this summer, along with the McCasland Foundation River Otter habitat exhibit. Additional outdoor exhibits, including a native wildlife zoo, botanical gardens and an earth and space science center complex, are to be added in the future.

For information visit www.mpmns.org.