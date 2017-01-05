Expert shooters take aim in Duncan showdown

DUNCAN A shootout on Main Street may sound scary, but it should actually be pretty fun for all involved. No doubt it'll produce some killer photographs.

The idea for the "Shoot-Out on Main" a 24-hour photo fest planned to attract shutterbugs from Duncan and around the area originated with members of the Duncan Art Guild. Member Clay Cole said the guild plans events periodically that allow local painters and artists in other media to get creative and showcase their talents. The focus of the shootout May 6 will be to appeal especially to photographers and there are a number of talented ones in the area, like Martha Burger, Debbie Duggar, Toni Hopper and others, he said.

"We wanted to recognize them with their own event," Cole said.

The shootout also should encourage local shopping and interest in the historic downtown area.

The time line for taking pictures will be the same for all those participating between the frames of midnight on May 6. Photos all are to be taken in the area of downtown Duncan, anywhere on Walnut, Main or Willow Streets from 10th Street to the railroad tracks. Those taking part can use traditional single-lens reflex cameras, iPads or even smartphones to capture images. Some might choose to enhance entries using computer software like Photoshop.