Ethics complaint filed against House member

OKLAHOMA CITY - An ethics complaint has been filed against a Republican House member from Oklahoma City, alleging she used her House email account to solicit business for a food truck she owns.

A document obtained by The Associated Press shows the complaint was filed Tuesday against state Rep. Elise Hall. The complaint includes an email sent last year from Hall's House email account notifying Capitol employees that her Hall's Pizza Kitchen food truck would be in the building's east parking lot.

Oklahoma's ethics rules prohibit state employees from using their office for private gain or to "endorse any product, service or enterprise."

Hall said Tuesday she was unaware of the complaint, but said she is confident she didn't violate any ethics rules.

The Ethics Commission keeps all investigations and complaints confidential.