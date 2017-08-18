Equal achievers

Women business owners have generated $18 billion in Oklahoma's business community and employed more than 100,000 workers, Gov. Mary Fallin said at a Women's Equality Day luncheon held Thursday at Fort Sill.

In introducing the speaker, Col. Janice Chen, commander of 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade, noted that Fallin was the first woman to be elected Oklahoma's lieutenant governor (in 1995) and served 12 years in that capacity. She served two terms in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011, during which she was a member of the House Armed Services Committee. In 2010, she became the first woman to be elected Oklahoma governor and is now in her second term.

The theme for Women's Equality Day this year is "Celebrating Women's Right to Vote." Attendees watched a brief video recounting the 70-year struggle for women to secure that right. Fallin said that had she lived back then, "I think I would have been there with those women, raising Cain."

It's been 97 years since the 19th Amendment was ratified, giving women "one of our most precious freedoms," Fallin said. That's not all that long ago, she pointed out.

She called to mind her grandmother, who came to Oklahoma from Tennessee in a covered wagon to pick cotton in Noble County. She had to sleep in the same covered wagon, because there was nowhere else to stay.

Fallin once asked her grandmother if she remembered when her mother was able to go vote for the first time.

"Yes, I do remember that. There are some things you don't forget," her grandmother told her.

Her grandmother's education ended with the eighth grade, but Fallin has climbed the highest peaks and traveled the world.

"One of the scariest things I have ever done was going to Iraq, and to stay in those barracks," she confided.

It was 128 degrees. She visited one of Saddam Hussein's former palaces around 11:30 p.m. The men stayed there. She was taken over the sand and through the palm trees to an air-conditioned trailer piled with sandbags.

"They left me out there by myself, quite a ways away from where the guys were staying, and said, 'If you need anything, we'll come get you. If you hear an alarm go off and it's beeping, it means you're under attack. So get under your cot and stay there till we come get you. But if you hear a long ring, it means we're already attacked, and you better really stay here Ö Sleep tight!"

She not only visited Baghdad and Ramadi on that trip, but later traveled to Afghanistan to see Bagram and Kabul. Subsequently she went to the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Germany and other places.

"When we talk about women in the military, sometimes we forget that it hasn't always been this way," Fallin said.