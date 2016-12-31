Energy business titan, music legend top state 2016 deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Energy industry titan Aubrey McClendon and music legend Leon Russell are among the notable Oklahomans who died in 2016.

McClendon, the founder of Chesapeake Energy, died March 2 when his sport utility vehicle crashed into a concrete bridge in Oklahoma City and burst into flames. He was 56.

McClendon left Chesapeake in 2013 amid philosophical differences with a new board of directors and founded American Energy Partners, where he was chairman and CEO. He died a day after being indicted for allegedly conspiring to rig bids, a charge he denied.

McClendon, who was also part-owner of the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder, was renowned for his aggression and skill in acquiring oil and gas drilling rights. As drillers learned to unlock natural gas from shale formations over the last decade, McClendon pushed the company to acquire enormous tracts of land in several states.

Fellow energy magnate and Oklahoma native T. Boone Pickens described McClendon as a "major player in leading the stunning energy renaissance in America."

"He was charismatic and a true American entrepreneur," Pickens said.

Russell, who was born in Lawton and grew up in Tulsa, died in November at his home in Nashville, Tenn., at age 74. He was a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and received an Award for Music Excellence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Russell recorded hit songs like "Tight Rope," and John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison played on his first album, "Leon Russell." He also released an album with Elton John.

Russell produced and played on recording sessions for Bob Dylan, Frank Sinatra, Ike and Tina Turner, the Rolling Stones and many others.

Also among those who died in 2016 was former Gov. David Hall, 85, who served one term as a Democratic governor, from 1971-75, and was indicted on federal racketeering and extortion charges three days after leaving office. He was convicted of bribery and extortion and served 19 months in prison, but he maintained his innocence and wrote a book about his experience.

E. Melvin Porter, Oklahoma's first black state senator and a civil rights leader, died at age 86. Retired Judge Charles Owens, the first black person appointed as a judge in Oklahoma, also died at age 86.

Among those who died were Oklahoma County District Judge Donald Deason, 63, and former Oklahoma Attorney General Larry Derryberry, 77, who also served in the state House of Representatives.