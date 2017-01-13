Emergency rooms likely to see injuries from slips, falls

Not going out at all if you can help it is one way you can avoid accidental falls and injuries during and after the storm, according to doctors in Lawton.

"We see many injuries after an ice storm," said Dr. Doug Coffman, an emergency physician at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. "People come in with injuries such as hip fractures, shoulder fractures, forearm fractures, and in the elderly, we see head bleeds, which are the results of people falling and hitting their heads."

'Take it slow, steady'

"Some people who come in with injuries shouldn't be out to begin with," Coffman said. "My advice is for people to not get out. I'd stay inside. If they do get out, they need to hold on to something and take slow, deliberate, small steps. Take it slow and steady."

"We see a lot of people who have slipped and fallen on the ice," said Dr. Stephen Davenport of Premier Orthopaedics of Lawton. "Through my research, I have learned that falls are the second leading cause of accidental death after auto accidents. The skeleton is there to protect internal organs from damage, and we have to use caution not to injure the skeleton."

"My advice is not to go out if you don't need to," he said. "Once you are out, wear good shoes and try to avoid slippery surfaces. The surface may look clear, but ice or water may still be there."

Balance is an important factor when you are trying to walk on a slippery surface. Keep your hands out of your pockets and bend your knees and bring your back leg forward. Think like a penguin.