Elgin students get to horse around for Winter Wish

ELGIN Elgin Middle School's Winter Wishes program continued Friday with an equestrian flair.

Dozens of gifts were handed out to more students throughout the school, but the most exciting event of the day for many students was getting to see and interact with a trio of horses from Cyril. The wishes of six students to have the opportunity to ride, groom and pet horses were granted by Kenna and Cory Garrard. The family brought their horses, Dunnie, Linda and Gypsy, to the school to create another winter wish miracle.

"It was our pleasure to be able to support winter wishes," Kenna Garrard said. "We probably could have brought out more horses, but these were our three best for children."

Each of the students whose wishes were fulfilled were given the opportunity to meet the horses and get an up close opportunity to pet and groom them. They fed the animals treats to ensure their trust and then each student took a brush to tend to their coats. They then combed and braided their manes. It's the Christmas season, so the students each adorned their horses with ribbons and garland to help put everyone including the horses in the holiday spirit. After the horses were groomed and prepared, they were shown off to the crowd of fellow students that were gathered outside.