Elgin student with hearing issues gets wish granted

ELGIN A fifth-grader met his hero and learned an important life lesson about disabilities and the urge to be like others as one of the first wishes granted during this year's Elgin Middle School Winter Wishes program.

Nicholas Meraz, 11, is like most middle school students his age athletic, fun loving and full of energy. He wants nothing more than to put that energy to use in sports. But he'll never be able to play any sort of contact sport because of his need to wear hearing aids. Any sudden impact or hard hit to his head could cause young Meraz to permanently lose what hearing he does have. It's a frustrating prospect for someone that wants nothing more than to be like everyone else.

But he's not alone. Rylee Reinertson, a senior at the University of Oklahoma and one of the school's top golfers, has a very similar issue and must wearing hearing aids. The two met for the first time Monday at the school, where they discussed sports, growing up and living with the disability.

"He told me don't get discouraged," Nicholas said. "It was great to hear that."

When Winter Wishes forms were passed out earlier this year and students were asked to make wishes for themselves and their fellow classmates, many asked for Meraz to meet his hero, Reinertson. The two have much in common beyond their shared disability, including the love of golf and the will to never give up no matter how hard life can be at times.