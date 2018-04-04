Elgin serves lunch for its students

ELGIN While Elgin Public Schools teachers continue their march on the State Capitol, a group of those who stayed behind continue to work to ensure no child goes hungry.

Melissa Evon and Anita West, two Elgin Middle School teachers, reached out to Elgin Community Champions last week to make arrangements to provide lunches for any student who needs one while teachers continue their walkout. Any child in need of a meal can visit the Elgin Middle School's Fine Arts Building from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to enjoy a free sandwich with sides while the walkout presses on.

Debbie McDonald, a member of Elgin Community Champions, said the group is proud to step in to provide this service to the youngest and most vulnerable members of the community.

"They were worried that these students wouldn't be eating, at least properly, and that's why they reached out to us," she said. "They did the organizing and putting it together. We gave them some money and they went out and bought all of the food and organized the rest of the teachers to be here to help out."

Volunteers set up shop Monday in the Fine Arts Building with tables full of bread, meat, condiments and other food items. Fewer than 10 students showed up the first day, but the number doubled Tuesday as word continued to spread. The meal is free and no questions are asked.

As part of a challenge Tuesday, Elgin High School math teacher Jon Hughes ate a blue worm after 10 children picked up a sandwich meal. Hughes pledged he will eat another worm if 20 children pick up sandwiches today.

Susan Leonard, a sixth-grade geography teacher who works side-by-side with Evon and West, said Elgin Community Champions' efforts took a tremendous weight off her shoulders.