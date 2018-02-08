Elgin man charged with burning autistic boy

An Elgin man is free on $15,000 bond after he was charged with scalding his girlfriend's autistic son in a hot bath back in May.

Sammy Danie Velasquez, 29, made his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court before District Judge Susan Zwaan where he was charged with a felony count of child abuse by injury, court records indicate. The incident is alleged to have occurred on May 31.

The accusation against Velasquez stems from an investigation begun when the boy was treated for burns. Dr. Christopher Lentz, a medical doctor specializing in burn treatment at Integris Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City, stated that the boy's injuries don't match the stories first given of their origin.