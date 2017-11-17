Elgin FCA to host inspirational speaker

ELGIN Inspirational speaker Libby Malek will speak Saturday at the Elgin High School Gymnasium as part of a free program organized by the school's chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

"This is a totally free event that we're welcoming the community to come and attend," said Jon Hughes, event organizer. "We wanted to bring her here to spread the message to our school and all the area schools about how important God is in our lives."

Malek is the widow of Jace Malek, an athlete who was diagnosed with cancer in his hip days before signing a letter of intent to play football for the University of Idaho. The two remained together as he endured chemotherapy, radiation and ultimately amputation. Malek's husband committed his life to God, which helped through the tough times and his battle with cancer. Hughes said he died a couple years ago, but Malek has carried on his fight by sharing his story and spreading the word of God.

"She speaks about how his life was changed from being all about him and his football career to being about God and how He can help," Hughes said. "She prayed for him that he would be saved and he committed his life to Jesus. This is all about what God did for him and how he was carried through those tough times."

The program will begin at 6 p.m. with a welcome from Hughes and entertainment provided by Elgin students. At 6:30 p.m., Hughes will screen a 30-minute video that chronicles the life of Malek and her husband through their transformation and his ultimate death. She will then take the stage at 7 p.m. to present a question-and-answer speech, which should last for 30-45 minutes.