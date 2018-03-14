Elgin Community Library opening new chapter, planning for annual spring book sale Friday, Saturday

ELGIN The public will get a first look at the new Elgin Community Library location while picking out some affordable books Friday and Saturday.

The Friends of the Elgin Community Library will host a spring book sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its future home at 108 Thoma Drive.

Leslie Durham, librarian, said several thousand books across all genres will be available for purchase. Most paperback books will cost 50 cents and most hardbacks will cost $1. There will be some premium and rare books, including two books on the history of Elgin and some Elgin yearbooks, that will have different prices. Children's books, of which Durham said the library has aplenty, will be half-price.

"We're going to have our largest selection of children's books ever," she said. "It seems every year there's something that we have a ton of. Last time, there was a ton of sci-fi, which we normally don't have much of. This year, it's a lot of children's books for whatever reason."

For many people, it will be the first time they get to see the library's future location since it was announced earlier this year. There's still much more work to be done, though. Community volunteers have organized work days the last three Saturdays, during which they've helped with demolition, reframing walls and cleanup. That work will be put on hold for the duration of the book sale, but Durham hopes to continue in the coming weeks.

"Renovations are going well," she said. "We're going to continue to have community Saturdays as much as we can."