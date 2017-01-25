Elgin career fair set especially for teens

ELGIN - High school students and graduates will gain a better understanding of the job market and its responsibilities at an event sponsored by the Elgin Community Library.

Leslie Durham, librarian, has organized the Career Fair for Teens from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Elgin 6th Grade Cafeteria. This isn't a traditional job fair where aspiring workers meet with potential employers. Instead, Durham said this is a chance for teenagers to get an idea of what to expect from job and career fields.

'Reality check'

"I think maybe these kids actually need a reality check on what a job is and how much education it requires," she said. "Through some conversations at the library, I've discovered kids really don't have an idea of what is required in some fields they are interested in."

Teenagers 14-19 and their parents from Elgin, Fletcher, Sterling, Cyril, Apache and Cement are welcome to attend. Representatives from college degree professions, trade skill professions and perhaps college educators will be present to speak with participants and answer questions. Durham said many kids have expectations placed upon them by others or have aspirations of entering careers that they don't fully understand. She hopes that, in meeting with the representatives at the job fair, students will come away with a better understanding of what they can look forward to when they graduate from high school or college.Trade skill jobs are often overlooked and can provide a solid career base.

"Everyone is not college material, and that's not a bad thing," she said. "Plumbers, electricians, carpenters and others often make more than college degree profession. Those are important skills that we need just in our everyday life."