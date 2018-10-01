Elgin businesses mark milestones

ELGIN Three Elgin businesses will celebrate a combined 110 years of service to the community with an open house celebration Saturday.

Ambrose Style Shop and Kolker Insurance will each celebrate 40 years of business, while Bridges Auction and Sales Co. will celebrate 30 years. In addition to their decades of service to the community, they're also intertwined through relationships that date back to before the start of their businesses. The three have become pillars of Elgin and show no signs of slowing any time soon.

Ambrose Style Shop

Kevin Ambrose had recently graduated from high school and was looking for a calling in life. He didn't have a job, didn't have any real aspirations for a job and wasn't sure what to to do with himself. His uncle, Scotty Ambrose, had run a family barbershop he opened in 1958. Ambrose's parents thought it might be a good idea for the aimless lad to go to work for his uncle, cutting hair.

"My parents encouraged me to do something," Ambrose said. "I figured I thought I would give it a try until I could grow up and find something better."

The new barber took to the profession in a way he never would have believed before. He enjoyed cutting people's hair and getting to know the individuals who came to the shop on a regular basis. Seeing the passion in his nephew, Scotty Ambrose made an offer to sell the business. In 1978, the boy who didn't know what to do with his life became the sole proprietor of Ambrose Style Shop.

"Forty years later, I'm still waiting for something to come along," he joked. "I've been in the same spot since I started in 1977 and all I've done is expand the building for a cosmetology area in the back."

Kolker Insurance

Nearby, David Kolker also took a major step in his life and purchased his father's share of their business, Kolker Insurance, in 1978. In addition to selling insurance, he also operated a building business and sold real estate. Those early days were rough for Kolker and his wife, Gaylene. In the early '80s, interest rates skyrocketed and were hanging around 10-12 percent. Kolker remembered thinking to himself if the rates could just drop to 10 percent, he would be a rich man.

"Those were tough times back then," Kolker said. "You weren't sure you were going to make it."

Bridges Auction and Sales

Elgin wasn't very large back then and didn't really start expanding for another 25 years. But Kolker made it work and carved a nice life out for himself and for his wife. A partnership with a friend and cousin-in-law, Billy Bridges, helped seal a successful future. Bridges and his wife, Janie, had moved back to Elgin in 1988 after several years in northeast Oklahoma, where they ran a registered cattle business. He came back to Elgin because he wanted to start an auction business and heeded the advice of a friend who told him the best way to be successful was to recruit customers he already knew.

"We decided that if we're going to do this and go into the auction business, we needed people who knew us," Bridges said. "It's good to be in an area where, each day, you see someone you know."