Elgin boy brings home Grand Champion trophy

ELGIN An Elgin FFA student returned home from the Oklahoma Youth Expo with $75,000 and the title of Grand Champion.

Tommy Glover, 12, entered his market steer, Yogi, in the largest expo in the state, where he competed against 7,000 other exhibitors with 13,000 head of livestock. It was the moment he had been working toward for the entire previous year that moment of pride and victory of taking home the Market Steer Grand Champion trophy and a check large enough to pay for a college education. But to Glover, it wasn't about the money.

"The money doesn't really matter to me not right now, it doesn't," he said. "This is just what I've done forever and I like it."

Glover has been showing cattle for literally half of his life. He started when he was 6 years old when his parents first introduced him to livestock shows. Even at a young age, he commanded the respect and attention of animals many times his size leading them back and forth across the wood chip-covered grounds while judges watched closely. The steers rarely balked as he positioned their legs and made them stand in just the right way to maximize points and respect from judges. When he wasn't under the lights and in front of large crowds, he was at home, grooming and working his steer until it was time for the next event. Not content to just show one, Glover often works four to six head of steer at the same time for different shows. He does this while still maintaining a 4.0 GPA in school.