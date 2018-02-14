Elgin band plans spaghetti supper

Elgin bands will present a Spectacular Spaghetti Supper from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Elgin High School Cafeteria.

The dinner includes all-you-can-eat spaghetti, a serving of salad, garlic bread and dessert. Drinks include lemonade, tea and water. Prepaid ticket price is $10, or $9 for two or more tickets. Tickets at the door are $12. Children 3 and under are free.

Profits will go toward the purchase of a new set of chimes for the Elgin bands. Tickets may be purchased in advance at Elgin Public Schools.