Educators may receive STEM tools

Oklahoma is one of only 13 states participating in a National Science Foundation grant project that offers STEM teaching tools for teachers, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

The project is Advancing Coherent and Equitable Systems of Science Education or ACESSE and is focused on promoting three-dimensional science instruction. This Open Education Resource, published through the grant, is Introduction to Formative Assessment to Support Equitable 3D Instruction. The resource offers a 60 to 70 minute professional development session. It includes all of the resources that professional development facilitators need to adapt and run the session slides, speaker notes, facilitator guide and embedded resources.