ECU names honor rolls

Thirteen Southwest Oklahoma residents earned a place on one of East Central University's fall 2017 honor rolls.

Three students Harrison Hartzell and Dakota Ritter, Duncan; and Anne Wortham, Marlow made the President's Honor Roll by earning a 4.0 grade point average or all A's in their 12 or more credit hours taken during the semester.

The 10 following students, listed by hometown, made the Dean's Honor Roll by earning at least a 3.33 grade point average for their 12 or more credit hours taken in the fall semester: Altus: Reanna Anderson; Comanche: Chance Hogstad; Duncan: Emily Combest and Lisa Duran; Elgin: Lillyan Palmer; Fletcher: Gabriel Supo; Fort Cobb: Cameron Hines; Lawton: Christina Bordeaux and Emily Ross; and Marlow: Cody Mercer.