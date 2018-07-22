Each marijuana license has own instructions

Each license required for the use, growth, processing or dispensing of medical marijuana has its own set of instructions under state statute and under emergency regulations approved by the Oklahoma Board of Health earlier this month.

The process was originally outlined in a statute that was created by the passage of State Question 788, the "medical marijuana" bill that voters approved June 26. But, the state board of health passed its own set of emergency regulations July 10 to help guide the processes needed to allow marijuana to be consumed, grown and sold in Oklahoma. Those regulations drew immediate fire, led to two lawsuits, prompted the Oklahoma Senate and House to appoint a bipartisan joint committee to study the issue, and drew a warning from Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter that the board had exceeded its statutory authority and needed to revise some regulations.