Duncan's Dehydrator race set for 29th ride

DUNCAN In 1990, members of the Duncan Bicycle Club wanted to create an event that would draw some attention to their organization and to bike riding. Club members envisioned hundreds of bike enthusiasts gathering in Duncan for an event that would combine recreation and competition.

Twenty-eight years later, the Dehydrator Bicycle Ride is still going strong. The starting gun for the 2018 event, the 29th edition, goes off at 7 a.m. Saturday at the Simmons Center.