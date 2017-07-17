Duncan youngsters make Mr. Fox fantastic

DUNCAN When the animated comedy film "Fantastic Mr. Fox" was released in 2009, some of the world's biggest stars provided voices for the characters. In the film directed by Wes Anderson, stars of screen and stage like George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman and Willem Dafoe played roles and drew nice salaries because they have mastered their craft.

Saturday at 2 p.m., another production of "Fantastic Mr. Fox" will be on stage at the Simmons Center Auditorium.

There are no internationally known actors in the cast. But the production that ends the 2017 Teen Theatre camp, hosted by Duncan Little Theatre, is an opportunity for the young people involved to show what they've learned about the craft of acting and staging a production.

This year's Teen Theatre camp began on July 5, with a strong turnout of sixth- through-12th-graders reporting to the Simmons Center, to the delight of producer Derrick Miller and director Sydney Henricks.

"We were really happy with the number of campers. We have 28, of which 11 or 12 are repeaters," Miller said. "Last year, we had 20 enrolled, but in 2015, we had only 11. So interest is building.

"There are a lot of new kids and more high school-aged kids than in the past few years. We also were pleased with the sixth-graders who are first-year campers."